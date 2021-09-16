Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia are urged by the United Nations to resume mega-dam talks.

The United Nations Security Council issued a statement on Wednesday asking Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan to “continue negotiations” under the auspices of the African Union in order to reach a quick agreement on a contentious Nile mega-dam.

In a declaration issued by Tunisia, the Security Council stated the contract should be a “mutually acceptable and enforceable agreement on the filling and functioning” of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, or GERD, “within a reasonable time frame.”

All observers who would be acceptable to the three parties in the disputed project “should continue supporting the negotiations with a view to aiding resolution of unresolved technical and legal concerns,” the members of the UN’s top security council said.

The statement read, “The Security Council calls on the three nations to advance the AU-led negotiating process in a constructive and cooperative way.”

The dam was the subject of a Security Council meeting in early July, despite the fact that its members disagree on the need for the organization dedicated to world peace to engage on a topic concerning water supply.

Ethiopia had slammed any Security Council engagement, claiming that the African Union was better positioned to help resolve the dispute.

When finished, the GERD will be Africa’s largest hydropower project, sparking a nearly decade-long diplomatic standoff between Addis Ababa and downstream countries Egypt and Sudan.

After finishing the second phase of filling, Ethiopia announced in July that the GERD was ready to produce energy.

Ethiopia maintains the project is critical to its development, but Cairo and Khartoum are concerned that it may limit their residents’ access to water.