Egypt, Jordan, and Syria have reached an agreement on an energy plan for Lebanon.

At a conference in Amman on Wednesday, energy ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon agreed on a plan to supply gas and electricity to Lebanon’s crisis-stricken country.

Egypt’s oil and mining minister, Tarek al-Molla, stated his country would be “ready to transmit gas (to Lebanon) as soon as possible” through the transnational Arab Gas Pipeline.

However, due to damage to the pipeline and electricity lines during Syria’s decade-long civil war, energy supplies cannot begin to flow until repairs are completed.

In an effort to aid the ailing Lebanese economy, the US has granted unusual permission for the Arab neighbors to be exempt from the Syrian regime’s sanctions.

Fuel and power shortages are one of the most visible signs of Lebanon’s economic collapse, paralyzing the economy as well as essential services such as hospitals.

Lebanon’s predicament has been dubbed the worst economic collapse since the mid-nineteenth century by the World Bank.

Lebanese Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar stated on Wednesday that the country requires “600 million cubic meters (21 billion cubic feet) of gas to provide 450 megawatts of electricity.”

In August 2020, a burst on the Jordan-Syria gas pipeline was labeled a “terrorist act” by Damascus.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s Energy Minister Hala Zawati stated that “repairing the damaged power cables in Syria will take several months.”

The infrastructure is “nearly ready,” according to Zawati, but “there are still repairs to be done.”

Ghajar further stated that Lebanon is “working with the World Bank to ensure the financial resources required to pay for electricity imports from Egypt.”