Egypt ‘Digitally Unwraps’ Famous Pharaoh’s Mummy.

The mummy of famous Pharaoh Amenhotep I has been “digitally unwrapped,” revealing its secrets for the first time since it was discovered in 1881 without harming his funeral mask.

Researchers discovered novel mummification procedures for the pharaoh, whose reign goes back over 1,500 BC, thanks to modern digital 3D images.

According to a statement released Tuesday by the tourism and antiquities ministry, the research was led by Sahar Saleem, a professor of radiology at Cairo University, and famous Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, a former antiquities minister.

“Saleem and Hawass employed advanced X-ray technology, CT (computed tomography) scanning, and advanced computer software programs to digitally uncover Amenhotep I’s mummy in a safe, non-invasive technique without the need to touch the mummy,” the statement stated.

“The Egyptian study revealed the face of King Amenhotep I for the first time, as well as his age and health condition, as well as several secrets concerning the mummy’s unusual mummification and reburial.”

Amenhotep I was the first pharaoh to be mummified with his arms crossed and the last to have his brain removed from his skull, according to analysis.

The pharaoh, who led multiple military battles during his 21-year reign, died at the age of 35, possibly of injuries or disease, according to the tomography scan.

The corpse discovered in Luxor, Egypt, is the only one whose tight bands have not been unrolled by archaeologists to preserve the mask and flower garlands that encircle it like hair.

In 2012, the same method of “technical unwrapping” described by Saleem uncovered the “harem conspiracy” in which Ramses III had his throat slashed, a plot concocted by a wife attempting to place her son on the throne rather than a rival’s first-born.