Ecuador’s President Refuses To Testify About The Leaks Of The Pandora Papers.

Guillermo Lasso, Ecuador’s president, refused to testify before a legislative committee probing accusations about the 65-year-old in the Panama Papers disclosures on Wednesday.

The committee was formed by the opposition-controlled legislature to look into the activities of ex-banker Lasso in tax havens.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a cache of documents earlier this month, revealing the hidden offshore accounts of a number of world leaders, including Lasso.

According to the leaks, Lasso, who took office in May, owned 14 offshore companies, most of which were liquidated after former socialist president Rafael Correa (2007-17) banned presidential candidates from owning businesses in tax havens.

105 legislators voted in favor of an investigation to “clarify” whether Lasso had broken Ecuadorian law or committed a “ethical” infraction.

Lasso said in a statement that he would not attend parliament, but that he would be available to speak to MPs at the government’s seat “after all of the scheduled testimonies have been given.”

Before testifying, the president argued he had “every right” to know what other information had been presented.

His wife and one of his sons likewise declined to testify in front of the panel.

“I have not broken the aforementioned prohibition either when filing my candidacy or since then,” Lasso stated.

He said he had “legal investments in other nations” that he had sold in order to run for office.

The presidents of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, and the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, were both mentioned in the Pandora Papers.

Pinera is under criminal investigation over the sale of a mining and is facing impeachment proceedings initiated by the opposition.