Ecuador’s legislature will look into the president’s handling of the Pandora Papers.

Following the disclosures of the Pandora Papers, Ecuador’s legislature agreed on Sunday to begin an investigation into whether President Guillermo Lasso breached the law by maintaining assets in tax havens.

Lasso, Ecuador’s first right-wing president in 14 years, is one of dozens of politicians, business leaders, and celebrities named in the Pandora Papers, a report by an international group of journalists that disclosed secret offshore accounts.

The country’s Constitutional Commission will investigate Lasso’s activities within 30 days, according to a statement from the legislature.

The purpose of the probe is to see if the 65-year-old president “may have broken” the rule that “prohibits candidates and public officials from keeping their resources or properties in tax havens,” according to the legislature.

According to the Pandora Papers, Lasso owned 14 offshore firms, the majority of which were headquartered in Panama, which he shut down after a regulation was passed in 2017 prohibiting presidential candidates from owning businesses in tax havens.

Lasso, who assumed office in May, has stated that he had “legal assets in foreign countries” years ago, which he sold in order to run for president.