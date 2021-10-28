Ecuador’s indigenous people vow to continue protesting against the country’s economic policies.

Indigenous Ecuadorians have announced that they will protest for a second day on Wednesday against rising petrol prices, as the country struggles to cope with a state of emergency and a faltering economy.

A 12 percent hike in petrol prices sparked the statewide protests, which were the greatest in the five months of conservative President Guillermo Lasso’s government.

“We will continue to mobilize and fight on a national level for a second day,” said Leonidas Iza, president of Ecuador’s Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie).

According to authorities, at least 37 people have been arrested and five police officers have been injured as a result of the unrest. Two soldiers were in good health when they were kidnapped by demonstrators in an Andean town.

Officials claimed some 1,500 indigenous people, students, and workers marched in Quito on Tuesday, with skirmishes erupting near the presidential palace between rock-throwing protestors and police, who fired tear gas in response.

“This is the start of a general strike by progressives. Everything is in the hands of the government; it must freeze fuel prices, lower living costs, and so on “AFP spoke with William Bastantes, a 48-year-old Central University professor.

According to an AFP journalist, one young demonstrator was injured on the forehead after being hit by a tear gas canister, while a reporter was hit in the leg by a rubber bullet fired by police.

“Controlling the demonstrations was conceivable,” tweeted Lasso, an ex-banker whose center-right economic ideas are viewed with skepticism by many.

“This government guarantees the right to peaceful protests that take place within the legal framework,” the 65-year-old stated.

The uprising comes as Ecuador grapples with an economic collapse exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak, broad popular anger, brutal violence blamed on drug gangs, and suspicions of corruption leveled against Lasso.

“I came to look for work for my three children, who had been unemployed for over a year. They assisted me in eating, and we are all in pain, frantic “Maria Elena Ponce, a 58-year-old woman, told AFP.

Traffic was blocked in five of Ecuador’s 24 provinces by protesters.

“In the face of new economic policies that are rapidly squeezing our populations, our transport workers, and our towns,” protest organizer Julio Cesar Pilalumbo told AFP.

“We will fight and we will not submit to any repression,” he shouted during a roadblock in Zumbahua, Ecuador, where poncho-clad protestors with spades and sticks joined others blocking traffic with huge stones.

