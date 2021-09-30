Ecuadorian Massacre: Deadly Unrest in Latin American Prisons

Following the deaths of at least 116 inmates in an Ecuadorian jail, here is a look at the deadliest riots in Latin America’s chronically overcrowded jails in recent years.

Several large prison uprisings have occurred in the last three decades, with over 100 convicts killed.

After a dawn disturbance in the Dominican Republic’s eastern city of Higuey in 2005, a fire blasted through an overcrowded prison, killing at least 135 prisoners.

121 inmates were killed in a riot at Sabaneta jail in Venezuela’s northern city of Maracaibo in 1994, when inmates set fire to three prison buildings.

When security personnel put down a riot at the massive Carandiru jail outside of Sao Paulo in 1992, 111 detainees were slain.

The tragedy was later depicted in the critically acclaimed film “Carandiru,” released in 2003.

The bloodshed in Guayaquil on Tuesday is thought to be the result of a “war” between Mexican drug gangs. It’s the seventh significant incident in the penitentiary of the port city in less than a year.

So far this year, almost 200 detainees have died in violence in Ecuadorian prisons, which have become a battleground for thousands of criminals linked to powerful Mexican gangs.

Last year, more than 100 people died in conflicts, many of them were beheaded, thanks to corruption that allowed convicts to smuggle weapons and ammunition in.

According to analysts, Ecuador’s prison system has 65 facilities constructed for 30,000 inmates but a population of 39,000 inmates who are supervised by 1,500 guards – a shortage of around 2,500 inmates.

In Brazil’s overcrowded jails, which hold about twice the number of inmates they were designed for, deadly uprisings are common.

Brazil, after China and the United States, has the world’s third highest jail population with around 702,000 inmates.

In the northeastern state of Amazonas, at least 55 convicts were killed in several jails over two days in late May 2019.

Two months later, 57 people were killed in a fight between rival gangs in a prison in Altamira, Brazil.

On April 11, 2018, at least 21 people were killed in an attempted jail break near Belem, in northern Brazil.

Around 100 convicts were killed in a month of brutal riots in early 2017, with many being decapitated and even disemboweled.

Venezuela too has a long and brutal history of jail rebellion, with 756 deaths since 1992, virtually matching Brazil’s grim record.

In May 2020, 47 inmates died in a western penitentiary after a revolt sparked by food shortages. Brief News from Washington Newsday.