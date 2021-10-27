Ecuadorian indigenous peoples stage a day of protest against the country’s economic policies.

Thousands of Ecuadorians went to the streets around the country on Tuesday, blocking highways with rocks and burning tires in protests organized by indigenous organizations in response to rising fuel prices as the country struggles to cope with a state of emergency and other issues.

According to police director Cesar Zapata, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) called for the protests, which drew over 1,500 people to the capital of Quito.

“I came to look for work for my three children, who had been unemployed for over a year. They assisted me in eating, and we are all in pain, frantic “Maria Elena Ponce, a 58-year-old woman, told AFP.

The government had warned that it would take steps to “avoid road closures” for passengers and cargo, and police and troops were stationed across the country to keep an eye on demonstrators.

By late afternoon, rock-throwing demonstrators and police had clashed outside the cordoned-off presidential palace, with the latter responding with tear gas.

At least 37 people have been arrested, five police officers have been injured, and two soldiers who were kidnapped by demonstrators in an Andean community are in good health, according to authorities.

According to an AFP journalist, one young demonstrator was injured on the forehead after being hit by a tear gas canister, while a reporter was hit in the leg by a rubber bullet fired by police.

Ecuador is grappling with economic collapse exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, widespread popular discontent, violent crime blamed on drug gangs, and allegations of corruption against President Guillermo Lasso, an ex-banker whose center-right economic policies are viewed with suspicion by many.

Traffic was blocked in five of Ecuador’s 24 provinces by protesters.

“The security forces will ensure that law and order is observed,” said Carlos Jijon, a spokesperson for the presidency, reiterating Lasso’s prior promise to avoid traffic closures.

Demonstrators, on the other hand, have not been deterred.

“In the face of new economic policies that are rapidly squeezing our populations, our transport workers, and our towns,” protest organizer Julio Cesar Pilalumbo told AFP.

“We will fight any repression,” he stated during a roadblock in Zumbahua, Ecuador, where poncho-clad women armed with spades and sticks assisted men in moving huge stones to obstruct traffic.

The “paralysis” of the protests, according to Lasso, means “economic losses for tiny enterprises, which support thousands of Ecuadorian families and households.”

Since last year, gas costs have virtually doubled.

Lasso, that was last Friday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.