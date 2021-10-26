Ecuadorian indigenous peoples are blocking roads to protest rising fuel prices.

Ecuador’s powerful indigenous movement stopped roadways on Tuesday to protest fuel price hikes as the country, which is currently in a state of emergency, faces many obstacles.

According to the government’s public security agency, protesters hurled rocks and burning tires to obstruct traffic in five of Ecuador’s 24 provinces, including Pichincha, whose capital is Quito.

At a roadblock in Zumbahua, central Ecuador, Julio Cesar Pilalumbo, one of the organizers, told AFP, “We made this (protest) call to oppose all the national administration is imposing.”

“We will oppose repression and will not submit to it,” he stressed.

Since last year, gas costs have virtually doubled.

Last Friday, right-wing President Guillermo Lasso announced another price raise, this time to $1.90 per gallon (3.8 liters) of diesel (up from $1 in 2020) and $2.55 per gallon (3.8 liters) of gasoline, but he vowed it would be the last.

Protesters affiliated with the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) want the price of diesel and gasoline regulated at $1.50 and $2, respectively.

Between 1997 and 2005, the Conaie movement is credited for overthrowing three presidents, and in 2019, it led successful protests against the government’s removal of gasoline subsidies, as mandated by the International Monetary Fund.

In a country that sells oil but imports much of the fuel it consumes, it was too little, too late to appease broad anger with economic policies.

Indigenous people make up 7.4% of the country’s population of 17.7 million people.

Lasso, who has faced the most protests since entering office in May, said Monday that the government would take steps to “avoid road closures,” which he claimed was illegal.

Last week, he proclaimed a 60-day state of emergency to combat escalating crime and bloodshed blamed on drug trafficking rivalry in the country sandwiched between the world’s two largest cocaine producers, Colombia and Peru.

The state of emergency permits the deployment of military to assist police on Ecuador’s streets in the fight against crime, which claimed the life of Ecuador’s 200m world bronze medallist Alex Quinonez last week in a shooting in the port city of Guayaquil.

It imposes no restrictions on the right to demonstrate or assemble.

Ecuador is in the midst of an economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, with external debt of about $46 billion (45% of GDP) and a fiscal deficit of 5% of GDP.

Poverty affects roughly a third of the population, or 47 percent. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.