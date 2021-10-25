Ecuador Is Staring Into The Abyss With Drugs, Crime, And Protests.

Ecuador is staring towards the abyss, thanks to emboldened drug traffickers, hundreds of fatalities in prisons, a scandal-plagued administration, and a Covid-ravaged economy.

This year, crime, primarily related to narcotics, has claimed about 1,900 lives, including Alex Quinonez, one of the country’s most promising athletes, who died just this Friday.

His death provoked outpourings of mourning in the Andean nation of 17.7 million people, which has been ravaged by political unrest and witnessed one of the bloodiest jail massacres in Latin American history this year.

After only five months in office, conservative President Guillermo Lasso is facing a congressional investigation into the “Pandora Papers” accusations that he allegedly stashed millions of dollars in abroad assets, and he says his opponents are plotting impeachment.

Tensions are unlikely to ease very soon, with protests planned this week against rising fuel prices and other economic problems exacerbated by the pandemic.

Ecuador, which is sandwiched between the world’s major cocaine producers, Colombia and Peru, had escaped the brunt of the drug-related violence that had gripped its troublesome neighbors.

However, a drug war has pitted gangs working for Mexican and Colombian cartels against one another, generating an uptick in violence that has pushed the homicide rate from 7.8 per 100,000 people last year to 10.6 between January and October 2021.

The shooting of legendary Ecuadorian athlete Alex Quinonez in the port city of Guayaquil on Friday was one of the most high-profile victims of the violence.

His killing sparked an outpouring of grief — and demands that his killers be brought to justice. He was one of the country’s most accomplished athletes and one of the best sprinters in the world.

Ecuador lacks “a significant response to a larger problem, which is the invasion of transnational organized crime,” according to Daniel Ponton, dean of the Institute for Higher National Studies’ School of Security and Defense (IAEN).

President Lasso has declared a 60-day state of emergency in response to the violence, sending the military into the streets to assist the police.

“Drug trafficking threatens national sovereignty,” he stated.

According to analysts, drug traffickers are targeting Ecuador because of its porous borders, dollarized economy, and big seaports for export.

According to Fernando Carrion of the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (Flacso), Ecuador "is one of the corridors that lead to the nations with the largest drug consumption, such as the United States, through the Pacific basin, and Brazil, through the Amazon River basin."