Ebrahim Raisi faces protests and economic strife as Iran-US nuclear talks loom.

Drought in southwestern Iran has sparked the latest round of anti-government rallies in the totalitarian country, just as new President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner known as “The Butcher,” prepares to take office.

Iran’s worst drought in 50 years has resulted in water shortages for households and businesses, as well as clogging the country’s important hydroelectric network, resulting in regular blackouts.

People in the southwestern region of Khuzestan have taken to the streets, screaming “death to the tyrant.” According to reports, security forces used lethal force against them. Five nights of protests are thought to have resulted in the deaths of at least two persons.

Sina Toossi, a senior research analyst at the National Iranian American Council, told This website that the recent protests in Khuzestan are just one of many domestic crises that Ebrahim Raisi will face.

The disturbance occurs at a critical juncture in Iran’s history. After defeating the more moderate incumbent, President Hassan Rouhani, Raisi, dubbed “The Butcher” during his term as head of Iran’s judiciary, will assume office in early August.

Nuclear discussions with the administration of US President Joe Biden are likely to continue soon after, with the goal of resurrecting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Raisi’s election is considered as a victory for Iran’s orthodox ideologues. Rouhani was regarded as a reformer, however detractors of the theocracy argue that there is no such thing under the Islamic Republic’s doctrinal umbrella.

The incoming president’s brutal past has fueled fears that he could usher in a new totalitarian age. He has the support of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is focused on securing a seamless transition to his future successor.

Raisi will take control in the midst of Iran’s economic crisis. Decades of international and US sanctions have stifled the country’s progress, while industrial infrastructure has been destroyed by sabotage and accidents.

Protests over water, increased taxes, working conditions, local autonomy, and systemic repression have posed a threat to the dictatorship, which uses violence to quash dissent on a regular basis.

Drought caused by climate change and botched water projects are causing instability in the oil-rich and ethnically diverse province. However, many of the issues there are representative of the economic downturn that has gripped the rest of the country.

