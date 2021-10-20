East Sudanese protests stymie trade and exacerbate economic woes.

Hundreds of trucks loaded with supplies are parked in Port Sudan, and dozens of container ships are anchored and unattended. Demonstrators have been blocking Sudan’s main sea port for more than a month.

Roads to other regions and the capital, Khartoum, have been cut, docks have been shut down, and even the Port Sudan airport has been shut down for a period.

Basic supplies to the remainder of the impoverished northeastern African nation have been delayed for four weeks since the crisis began in mid-September, causing a new round of shortages across the country.

Mostafa Abdelqader, a truck driver, told AFP, “I’ve been stranded here for more than 24 days and my family relies on my money.”

“I could have made 120,000 SDG ($300) by transferring six shipments during that period.” Now I’m having trouble buying food.” The protests started when important eastern tribes opposed to Khartoum’s transitional administration blocked roads and halted cargo at the Red Sea port.

They want sections of a peace pact agreed between the government and rebel groups in October 2020 to be canceled.

Protesters see the agreement, which contains a part on east Sudan, as “not reflecting” them.

Similar protests had occurred in the past, but they were smaller in scale and lasted only a few hours.

“With an average of 1,200 containers passing through Port Sudan everyday, 60 percent of trade flows through,” said Ahmed Mahgoub, the head of Port Sudan’s southern terminal.

“Every day, we’re losing hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he told AFP.

Life-saving drugs, IV fluids, and critical commodities like wheat and fuel, according to the administration, are already running low.

Due to the shortages, local bakeries in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan have closed.

Sudan has been suffering from severe economic problems, which have deteriorated since President Omar al-Bashir was deposed in April 2019 following huge protests against his leadership, which were sparked by financial hardship.

Many ordinary Sudanese people are now struggling to get by.

“We spend hours seeking for bread, but all the bakeries are closed due to a shortage of wheat,” said Ashgan, a 17-year-old tea vendor in northern Khartoum, outside a bakery.

“The last thing we needed was this.” We’re already in pain.”

The ripple effects have extended across the country.

Protests occurred in South Darfur on Sunday as a result of bread shortages caused by low wheat supply linked to the closure of Port Sudan.

Sudanese economist Mohamed al-Nayer accused the administration for aggravating an already difficult economic situation by failing “to immediately address the crisis in the east.”

“The government, like Bashir’s regime, has no plan or strategy.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.