Ease Covid Travel Curbs in Singapore and Malaysia.

After nearly two years, Singapore and Malaysia loosened coronavirus travel restrictions on one of the world’s busiest land crossings, enabling some vaccinated persons to enter without being quarantined.

Before the pandemic, about 300,000 Malaysians commuted daily to the neighboring city-state to work in fields ranging from public transportation to electronics manufacture.

However, most travel was halted in March of last year, essentially trapping many commuters and other Malaysians in Singapore since they needed to keep working.

Vaccinated Singaporean and Malaysian nationals, as well as those with permanent residency and employment permits, will be able to traverse the one-kilometer (0.6-mile) causeway connecting the two countries starting Monday.

Eunice Teoh, a Malaysian who is taking the first bus from Singapore under the arrangement, told AFP, “I feel thrilled to be able to travel back and meet my family finally after two years.”

“I’m a little apprehensive because this is the first batch, and I’m not sure what will happen,” said the 28-year-old finance professional, who was flying to Pahang, Malaysia.

Around 3,000 individuals per day would first be able to pass using special bus services and will be required to do virus testing.

Officials said the initial phase is focused at workers who have been unable to visit their family for a long period and that it will be expanded to other groups in the future.

Travel restrictions were also loosened on Monday, with vaccinated people being permitted to fly between the countries’ principal airports without having to go through quarantine.

Citizens and some other organizations were still allowed to travel between the neighbors prior to the relaxation of the limits, but they had to quarantine on arrival.

Vaccination rates are high in both countries. Singapore’s outbreak has been rather mild by global standards, while Malaysia has recently seen a major outbreak caused by the Delta type.

Malaysians have long been an important component of the workforce in affluent Singapore, which has a population of just 5.5 million people and pays far more than their home country.

From 1963 to 1965, the neighbors shared a country for two years, but it was a tumultuous union, and Singapore was eventually booted out.