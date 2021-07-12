Earthquakes and typhoons pose a threat to the Tokyo Olympics, and not just because of Covid.

The coronavirus may be the most dangerous hazard at the Tokyo Olympics, but organizers must also face with other lethal and unpredictable threats: natural disasters.

Japan is often shaken by earthquakes and hammered by typhoons, and experts warn that disaster planning for a major event like the Olympics should not be put on hold because to the virus.

“Infection control is an important concern for organizers,” Hirotada Hirose, a specialist in disaster risk research, told AFP.

“However, since Japan is hosting the Olympics, the hazards of a huge earthquake must not be overlooked,” Hirose, a professor emeritus at Tokyo Woman’s Christian University, warned.

Japan is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an area of strong seismic activity spanning Southeast Asia and the Pacific Basin.

The country also has a number of active volcanoes and is frequently struck by typhoons throughout the typhoon season, which lasts from May to October, with the peak months being August and September.

Three pool matches were canceled when Japan hosted the Rugby World Cup in 2019, due to Typhoon Hagibis, which killed over 100 people and caused widespread flooding.

Tokyo and its environs are perched precariously at the crossroads of shifting tectonic plates, and people are regularly warned by experts and government that the next “Big One” could strike at any time.

Prior to last year’s postponement, large-scale drills were held to practice the response to a huge earthquake that struck Tokyo Bay.

“There was an earthquake,” says the narrator. At one location, a notice in Japanese and English said, “Please keep calm and protect yourself.”

“Acting in a panic can put you in danger.”

Tokyo 2020 claims to have contingency measures in place for a variety of natural calamities, “prioritizing the safety of spectators and participants,” however they declined to elaborate.

The dangers are real, according to Toshiyasu Nagao of Tokai University’s Institute of Oceanic Research and Development, a specialist on earthquake prediction studies.

He told AFP, “It would not surprise me if a large earthquake struck just beneath the capital tomorrow.”

“And the dangers of an earthquake are not limited to Tokyo; they exist throughout Japan.”

So far this year, Japan has been hit by seven earthquakes of magnitude six or greater, including a 7.3-magnitude quake in February and a March jolt that triggered a tsunami warning.

The 2011 earthquake, which created a tsunami that killed over 18,500 people and resulted in the Fukushima nuclear tragedy, continues to haunt Japan.

Tokyo’s government claims that the city’s permanent Olympic venues are equipped with the most up-to-date equipment in the event of a tragedy.

Ariake, a $340 million project. Brief News from Washington Newsday.