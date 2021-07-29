Earthquake with a magnitude of 8.2 and a small tsunami off the coast of Alaska

According to the US Geological Survey, an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late Wednesday, causing modest waves but no substantial tsunami before all warnings were discontinued.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred 56 miles (91 kilometers) southeast of Perryville.

The earthquake occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday (0615 GMT Thursday). Perryville is a small Alaskan community located roughly 500 miles from Anchorage, the state’s largest city.

The National Tsunami Warning Center of the United States quickly issued an alert for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula, but three hours later, all alerts were discontinued.

Small tsunamis impacted at least six sites off Alaska’s coast, with the maximum wave height observed by the center being eight inches (21 cm) above tide level.

Tsunami warning sirens have been blasted across Alaska’s coastline, including Kodiak, an island with a population of around 6,000 people. Locals living along the water’s edge were advised to relocate to higher ground.

According to a presenter on local radio station KMXT, small waves pounded the coast of Kodiak. Authorities had dropped the evacuation orders, she said, and there had been no reports of damage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center’s state seismologist, Michael West, told Alaska Public Media that this is the largest earthquake in the region since 1965.

Alaska is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is prone to earthquakes.

In March 1964, the state was struck by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake, the biggest ever recorded in North America.

It wreaked havoc on Anchorage and triggered a tsunami that blasted into the Gulf of Alaska, the West Coast of the United States, and Hawaii.

The earthquake and tsunami killed more than 250 people.

In October, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Alaska’s southern coast, causing tsunami waves, however no one was injured.