Earthquake in Peru: A 7.5-magnitude tremor shakes the country, causing a 16th-century Catholic church tower to collapse.

On Sunday morning, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck northern Peru.

There have been no fatalities or significant injuries reported.

At 5:52 a.m. local time, the earthquake struck. The epicenter was 25 miles northwest of Barranca, a tiny seaside community. Ecuador and Colombia were both shaken by the quake.

The mayor of Jalca Grande told Reuters that several homes had been damaged.

A 16th-century Catholic church tower was among the structures destroyed. The famous cathedral and atrium of La Jalca Grande collapsed, injuring three persons mildly. The 45-foot structure was reduced to a mass of debris in photos uploaded online.

After a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Peru's Amazonas area this morning, a guy emerges from the debris of his home. There have been no reports of fatalities, but numerous buildings have collapsed, a 16th century church's tower has toppled, and several areas have been left without power. President Pedro Castillo-Terrones has promised to help individuals who have been affected.

“In the aftermath of the strong earthquake, I express my complete solidarity with the people of Amazonas. I’ve arranged for the ministries and executive branch members to take urgent action. Brothers, you are not alone. We will assist individuals who have been harmed by structural damage “Castillo-Terrones shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Castillo-Terrones also announced on Twitter that he will be visiting the Amazonas region’s devastated areas.

The tremor was felt 500 miles distant in Lima, Peru’s capital.

Peru is prone to earthquakes. A 6.1 earthquake struck the country’s north Pacific coast on July 31. Many residents were forced to flee their houses, and a centuries-old church was severely damaged.

Because Peru is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, it experiences 85 percent of the world’s earthquake activity.

The president, and the heads of various government ministries, visited the province of Jalca Grande in the Amazonas region to assess the areas affected by the earthquake.