Early in January, the US and Russia will meet in Geneva to discuss security and Ukraine.

In January, the US and Russia will undertake much-anticipated talks on European security and the Ukraine war, following Moscow’s list of demands, which included a stop to NATO expansion.

The talks with Russia will take place on January 10, according to a spokesperson for the US National Security Council who spoke on the condition of anonymity to AFP late Monday.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed the date and said the meetings will be held in Geneva, where US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met for the first time in June.

The Kremlin has been increasingly adamant that NATO and the West are dangerously near to Russia’s borders.

Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands earlier this month, stating that NATO must not accept new members and attempting to prevent the US from creating new facilities in former Soviet states.

“The United States looks forward to engaging with Russia,” said a representative for the National Security Council.

“When we sit down to chat, Russia can express its worries, and we will also express our concerns about Russia’s behavior.”

The spokesperson noted that Moscow and NATO representatives will meet on January 12, and Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which includes the US, will meet on January 13.

The talks come after weeks of rising tensions, with the US accusing Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops around ex-Soviet Ukraine in preparation for a winter invasion.

The meeting on January 10 will be part of the Strategic Security Dialogue program, which Biden and Putin began at their June summit.

While that format is primarily dedicated to reviving post-Cold War nuclear weapons limitation treaties, a senior White House official said on condition of anonymity that the talks will also cover the dispute over Ukraine, where Russia has positioned a sizable military force on the border.

Ukraine will be the subject of the NATO-Russia Council meeting and negotiations between Moscow and the OSCE’s Permanent Council.

During the Cold War, the OSCE was established as a venue for dialogue between Russia and the West.

Moscow wants the talks with the US to focus on Russia’s security demands, according to Ryabkov.

“The primary day for bilateral Russian-American meetings will be January 10,” Ryabkov told Russian news agency TASS. “We hope that these consultations will lead to negotiations on our draft agreements.”

"It's hard to get an agreement in one day, but we can't put it off any longer."