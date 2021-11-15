Duterte, the Philippines’ president, will run for Senate in 2022.

President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines filed for Senate elections next year on Monday, seeking a path to stay in politics while facing an international investigation into his deadly drug war.

Duterte, who is constitutionally forbidden from seeking re-election to a second six-year term, filed his candidacy minutes before the deadline to enter the campaign.

According to documents seen by AFP, a lawyer filed the paperwork on the president’s behalf, putting an end to rumours that he would run for vice president, a position that his daughter, Sara, is running for.

Duterte, 76, had already stated that he would run for President of the Philippines.