Duterte, the Philippines’ president, has stated that he will leave politics.

Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, announced on Saturday that he will not run for vice president in 2022 and will retire from politics, perhaps paving the way for his daughter to run for the country’s highest post.

Duterte stated, “The overwhelming… opinion of the Filipinos is that I am not qualified, and it would be a violation of the constitution to evade the law, the spirit of the constitution to run for vice president.”

“I am announcing my departure from politics today.”

Duterte is constitutionally forbidden from seeking a second term, despite surveys showing he is nearly as popular as when he was swept to victory in 2016 on a promise to rid the country of drugs.

In August, the authoritarian firebrand announced that he would run for vice president in the upcoming election, a decision that detractors said was a smokescreen fueled by fear of facing criminal charges after leaving power.

Duterte made the unexpected announcement at the location where he was supposed to file his candidacy. He didn’t say when he planned to leave politics.

The tough-talking leader has yet to name his preferred successor, but many believe it will be his daughter, Sara, who has been polled as the front-runner.

She would almost certainly shield Duterte from criminal proceedings in the Philippines as well as prosecutors from the International Criminal Court investigating his deadly drug campaign, which rights organizations believe has killed tens of thousands of people.

However, the mayor of the southern city of Davao, which her father ruled before becoming president, has stated that she would not run if Duterte ran for vice president.