Duterte, the Philippines’ president, condemns the flare-up in the South China Sea.

President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines decried the latest flare-up in the disputed South China Sea on Monday, when Chinese coastguard ships shot water cannon at Filipino vessels.

Duterte spoke during an Asian regional summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who pledged that his country will “never seek hegemony, and certainly not intimidate the little.”

With conflicting claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam, China claims practically all of the waterway, through which trillions of dollars in trade travel annually.

Beijing has disregarded a 2016 judgement by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that its historical claim is unfounded.

Last week, tensions over the resource-rich sea erupted when Chinese coastguard warships shot water cannon at Philippine boats transporting supplies to Filipino marines on Second Thomas Shoal, in the disputed Spratly Islands.

The incident infuriated Manila, but Beijing said the Philippine vessels had entered its seas without permission.

“We deplore the recent episode in the Ayungin Shoal and observe other similar events with deep concern,” Duterte said at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China, referring to the shoal by its Filipino name.

“This does not reflect well on our nations’ relations or our relationship.”

Duterte’s comments were unusually forceful for a leader who, since taking power in 2016, has worked to strengthen ties with Beijing in the hopes of gaining promised investment and trade.

It’s unclear whether Xi was present at the meeting when Duterte spoke.

“We must jointly safeguard the stability of the South China Sea and build the South China Sea into a sea of peace, friendship, and cooperation,” Xi told the audience.

International concern has been raised as a result of the rising tensions over the waters.

The US warned China on Friday that an armed strike on Philippine public boats would trigger a US reaction under the Southeast Asian country’s treaty responsibilities.

“All parties to respect freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea,” the European Union added.

After receiving assurances from China’s envoy to the Philippines that the supply boats would not be hampered, Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana stated they would resume their mission to Second Thomas Shoal.

China owns multiple reefs in the South China Sea, including Scarborough Shoal, which it took from Manila in 2012. Scarborough Shoal is located 240 kilometers (150 miles) west of Luzon, the Philippines’ biggest island.

It has made its position clear by fortifying tiny shoals and reefs. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.