Duterte Directs Military To Avoid Vaccine ‘Gridlock.’

President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines has ordered the military and police to airlift Covid-19 vaccines throughout the country’s provinces to avoid “gridlock” in vaccine delivery, which he blames on local administrations.

Only approximately 35% of adults in the country have gotten both jabs, despite the fact that nearly 90% of persons in the capital region are fully vaccinated.

“(Supplies) will no longer flow via the provincial government since that would create yet another blockage,” Duterte stated in a meeting with pandemic advisers on Tuesday, which was webcast on Wednesday.

To combat the pandemic, Duterte has relied largely on the military. They implemented one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world and transported medical supplies across the country and worldwide.

“The helicopters at the (vaccine operations centre) will take over once the plane has arrived. They’d be the ones to present them to local governments “said the president.

Colonel Ramon Zagala, a military spokesman, told AFP on Wednesday, “The armed forces have the lift capability.”

Carlito Galvez, the country’s Covid-19 task force leader, stated at the same conference Tuesday that local governments needed to “increase their capacity” to inject more people per day and “procure their own cold chain system” to store more vaccinations.

After a September peak, health minister Francisco Duque told Duterte that coronavirus cases were on the “downward trend” across the country.

In October, the authorities relaxed certain pandemic restrictions, allowing cinemas and gyms to reopen in the capital, as well as increased seating capacity in eateries and on public transportation.

The government began distributing immunizations to 12.7 million 12- to 17-year-olds on Wednesday.