During the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Blinken will pay for his first trip to India.

Officials said Friday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will talk in India next week about assisting Afghanistan as fears mount in New Delhi over Taliban gains as the two-decade US military presence comes to a close.

Blinken will also try to resume work on distributing Covid-19 vaccinations and explore broader security and cyber cooperation during his first visit to the emerging US ally since entering office, sources said.

On Wednesday, Blinken will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before holding separate meetings in Kuwait.

Blinken would welcome India’s “shared commitment to peace and supporting economic development in Afghanistan,” according to Dean Thompson, the top US diplomat for South Asia. New Delhi has invested $3 billion in Afghanistan since the US invasion overthrew the Taliban regime following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“We think that all countries in the area share a common interest in a stable and secure Afghanistan moving ahead, and we will certainly be talking with our Indian friends about how we can work together to achieve that goal,” Thompson told reporters.

Despite fast gains on the ground by Taliban rebels, President Joe Biden has ordered an end to the longest-ever US war by the end of August, claiming that nothing more can be gained militarily.

When the Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, they welcomed virulently anti-Indian fanatics, with an Indian passenger airliner being hijacked and flown to the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar in 1999.

India’s strong support for the Afghan government, which includes helping to build a new parliament building, has sparked suspicions in Pakistan, which was the Taliban regime’s main international backer.

India recently withdrew 50 diplomats and others from its Kandahar consulate, claiming that personnel will return as soon as security conditions improved.

Since the late 1990s, the US and Indian governments have been fostering tighter ties across party lines as the world’s two largest democracies recognize shared interests in a growing China, Islamist terrorism, and other concerns.

However, as a candidate, Biden offered mild criticism of Modi’s Hindu nationalist government over controversial actions such as a citizenship bill that critics believe discriminates against the Muslim minority, in a departure in tone if not substance from his predecessor Donald Trump.

“We genuinely feel that we have more ideals in common on those fronts than we don’t,” Thompson said, adding that the US “will raise” human rights problems.

Washington Newsday’s Brief News on Defense.