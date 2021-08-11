During the German rail strike, trains are overcrowded, causing delays.

On Wednesday, a huge strike by German train drivers caused widespread disruption across the network, affecting tourists during the peak of the country’s summer vacation season.

According to Deutsche Bahn, the action began on Tuesday with freight services and stretched to the rest of the network on Wednesday, with only “25 percent of long distance trains” operating.

The departures board at Berlin’s main station was mostly empty. Some of the few trains that were visible were cancelled, while others were delayed.

“I think the strike is completely unnecessary,” said Peter Gramlich, 78, who was visiting his mother-in-law in the western city of Bochum with his wife Heike, 63.

According to Gramlich, the coronavirus epidemic exacerbates the problem. “Our train will suddenly be very full,” he continued, implying that they will have trouble socially separating themselves from other passengers.

The strike will go until 2:00 a.m. local time on Friday (0000 GMT).

After an internal union election, Deutsche Bahn and the GDL train drivers’ union were unable to reach an agreement on future wage increases, resulting in strike action.

For 2021, the union is asking for a 1.4 percent salary increase and a bonus of 600 euros ($700), as well as a 1.8 percent wage increase in 2022.

Deutsche Bahn had proposed a two-step 3.2 percent pay hike, but now intends to implement it in 2022 and 2023.

GDL has been accused by critics of leveraging the strike to acquire more clout and recruit members from the larger EVG, which represents railway and public transportation workers.

Because of a provision that went into effect this year specifying that the collective bargaining agreement signed by the largest union applies across the sector, the quest for power has become even more important.

“I think this is the wrong time,” said Matthias Hattendorf, 66, who arrived at the station early today morning to ensure he received a train back to Hamburg following a trip to Berlin. “Tourism is picking up steam again. People want to go on vacation.”

The train drivers’ strike also impacted local rail and tram services in Germany’s capital.

“I’m going to be late for work,” says the narrator. Tomorrow, I’ll have to ride my bike,” said Lenard Warning, a trainee video editor, who is 19 years old.

The most recent big battle between unions and DB occurred in 2014-2015, when GDL organized nine rounds of strikes over nine months to demand regulatory improvements.

