During the exit from Kabul, Kevin McCarthy questions the Energy Secretary’s military jet to Ukraine.

As the US scrambled to remove Americans and friends from Afghanistan, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy questioned why Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm flew on a military jet to attend a summit in Ukraine.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Granholm rented a military plane to attend the inaugural Crimea Platform Summit in Kyiv on Monday.

Granholm’s use of a military plane was backed by the White House. “Using Military Air for international travel is routine policy for Cabinet Members functioning as dignitaries representing POTUS—not just Granholm, but any Cabinet Secretary,” a spokeswoman informed This website.

The flight’s timing, however, caused concerns because it came amid a frenzied effort to transport thousands of civilians from Kabul airport before the August 31 deadline for forces to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover. It also happened just days before a suicide bombing at the airport killed 13 American service men and over 160 Afghans.

“At a moment when all our resources and concentration should be on getting Americans out of Afghanistan, who in the Biden White House approved a chartered military plane for the Energy Secretary to fly to Ukraine?” McCarthy sent out a tweet.

McCarthy has been reached out to for more information. We’ve also reached out to the Department of Energy for comment.

The US hired commercial planes to assist with the evacuation from Afghanistan as the meeting in Ukraine took place.

The Pentagon announced that the “Civil Reserve Air Fleet” had been activated, with planes from United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and others aiding in transporting individuals from temporary places after arriving on military planes from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden said last Sunday, “It’s a program that was developed in the aftermath of the Berlin airlift after WWII to use commercial aircraft to complement our airlift capabilities.”

The aircraft, according to the president, will transport passengers from “staging locations and transit centers” like as Qatar and Germany to the United States or a third country.

