During the brutal British ‘Heatwave,’ a vinyl record ‘melts’ in the sun.

After sharing a video of an experiment in which he left a disc out in the blazing sun and discovered that the British summer caused it to warp, a man with a penchant for vinyl records went popular on TikTok.

Matt, who goes by the Twitter handle @mattsvinyl2626, shared his original video on Tuesday afternoon. The video has been seen approximately 465,000 times and liked by over 91,000 TikTokers since it was posted.

The video begins with a disclaimer that the record Matt chose for this experiment—Demi Lovato’s Unbroken—was already damaged, therefore his choice.

Using the platform’s text to audio feature, he says, “I’m leaving a broken vinyl in the UK heatwave for science.” “Good luck, little plastic disk,” says the narrator.

Matt takes the record out of its plastic wrapper and lays it on top of an outdoor patio table in direct sunlight. He then says he’ll check on the vinyl hourly to see how it’s holding up in the heat.

He said the record has grown “a little bendy” after the first hour. Matt shows viewers that the vinyl is “starting to warp” a short time later.

The disc becomes heated to the touch and entirely pliable by the three-hour mark. Matt is even capable of bending both sides of the record inward, allowing it to stand alone.

“Today we discovered that vinyl does not enjoy heatwaves,” Matt jokes.

@mattsvinyl2626

#vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltiktok #vinyltikt

matt’s original sound

According to a research from Peak Vinyl, vinyl records should not be left in extreme heat or direct sunshine, despite the fact that this is common information among record enthusiasts.

“A standard vinyl record can begin to deform owing to heat at temperatures as low as 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius) and melt at temperatures as high as 212 degrees Fahrenheit (100 degrees Celsius),” according to the source. “Other factors like humidity, UV exposure, and incorrect storage can have a significant impact on a record’s resilience.”

The melting point of a record varies depending on the “particular makeup and additives added to the PVC during manufacturing.” Even moderate heat, however. This is a condensed version of the information.