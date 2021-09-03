During the Afghanistan evacuation, California families said they were shot at and beaten by Taliban.

When they were stranded in Afghanistan after the final U.S. forces were evacuated, California families described running from gunfire and one father said he was abused by the Taliban, according to the Associated Press.

Due to collaboration with the Cajon Valley Union School District and Republican Representative Darrell Issa, seven of the eight families from El Cajon, California, have returned. President Joe Biden estimated that 100 to 200 Americans remained in the nation after the US pullout ended on August 31.

“They’re talking about it, about the shooting, and being afraid of the Taliban,” a man named Yousef, who asked to be recognized only by his first name, said of his wife and children.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Yousef’s wife and four children were looking forward to a month of family reunions when they boarded a flight in San Diego on July 15 to attend her brother’s wedding in Afghanistan. The COVID-19 pandemic had stopped them from traveling earlier, so it was long overdue.

Their return flight was scheduled for August 15, two days before their children’s school year began in El Cajon, a San Diego suburb.

However, as Afghanistan’s government crumbled, the Afghan Americans found themselves evading gunfire and attempting to force their way into the throngs of thousands around the airport in Kabul.

Yousef, who stayed in California throughout his family’s journey, requested that just his first name be published since he had relatives in Afghanistan who may be in danger.

El Cajon, a city with a high refugee population, is part of Issa’s district. The families had gone to meet relatives on their own over the summer and were not on an organized vacation.

For the first time since their return, some of the families talked to media on Thursday, accompanied by Issa and school officials, reliving their horrific experiences.

They claimed they were stopped at checkpoints set up by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

They expressed gratitude for being home, but their children have been having nightmares, and they are concerned about the family who was unable to leave, as well as the many others who remain trapped, including distant relatives.

“Thanks to God and all of you, my kids are now safe at home,” Yousef stated.

He did, however, beg that people not forget. This is a condensed version of the information.