During suspected weapons tests around the island, China sends warplanes near Taiwan.

A People’s Liberation Army spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the Chinese military conducted coordinated drills around southern Taiwan in retaliation for “collusion and provocation” by Washington and Taipei.

Chinese forces took part in “live-fire assault” simulations, among other training operations, in the seas and skies over southwest and southeast Taiwan, according to Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command.

According to Shi, the exercise tested the command’s capacity to undertake combined operations by deploying warships, anti-submarine aircraft, and fighter jets together.

“Recently, the US and Taiwan’s repeated collaboration and provocation have… gravely infringed China’s sovereignty and damaged peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Shi said.

“In view of the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and the necessity to preserve national sovereignty,” he added, the exercise was a necessary step. “It was a somber response to foreign intervention and provocations by proponents of Taiwan independence,” Shi stated.

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry claimed 11 Chinese military aircraft had been identified in the island’s air defense identification zone. The term “ADIZ” refers to a frequently used airspace classification that is not governed by international law.

Six J-16 fighter jets, two nuclear-capable H-6K heavy bombers, and three support planes were among the PLA warplanes that crossed the southwest corner of the ADIZ on the 132nd day of violations this year.

In the ADIZ southeast of Taiwan, no military aircraft were detected.

Separate weapons tests were expected to take place off the southwestern and southeastern coasts of Taiwan on Tuesday, coinciding with the large-scale intrusion.

The former was scheduled for 4.5 hours each on August 17 and 18, with the target region “no-go zone” marked for a maximum height of 29,000 feet—likely a missile test—according to Taiwan’s navy.

The second test was the last of four 90-minute sessions announced by Taiwan’s state-owned weapons developer, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, on August 12, 13, 16, and 17.

