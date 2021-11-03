During Pyongyang’s missile test, about 200 US and South Korean warplanes are conducting secret operations in Korea.

According to reports, the US and South Korea are conducting a large-scale combined air practice in South Korea, despite rising regional tensions following North Korea’s last missile test.

The five-day drill, which began Monday, is expected to involve over 200 aircraft. According to The Drive, the long-time friends are keeping the airborne drill low-key as US efforts to start discussions with North Korea about its nuclear program gain traction.

South Korea and the United States had previously partnered extensively. Tens of thousands of troops and 230 aircraft took part in the Vigilant Ace exercises in 2017, which included F-22 Raptor stealth jets and bombers. At the time, a US Air Force B-1B bomber from Guam’s Andersen Air Force Base had flown over the peninsula in a show of force to Pyongyang.

Following the resumption of talks between the two Koreas, as well as between the US and North Korea, the annual practice done every December was scaled back in 2018.

This year, however, the maneuvers are back in full force.

According to reports, each country will send 100 fighter jets, including South Korea’s F-15K and KF-16 jets. The drill will also include F-16s from the United States. The exercises, however, would not include any equipment or soldiers from the United States mainland.

“We cannot comment on the exercise because it is not released to the media,” the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) stated in a statement to the Korean Yonhap news agency. According to The Drive, the US military has not given any information as well.

North Korea just conducted a submarine-launched test of a new, smaller ballistic missile. The US responded by encouraging North Korea to stop from additional “provocations” and stating that the “United States remained open to diplomatic engagement with North Korea over its nuclear programs.” North Korea had previously blasted the drills, describing them as a “war rehearsal for an invasion” that had been used as a cover for provocations. They had also been demanded by the reclusive regime as a condition for continuing negotiations.

The US had called on North Korea to engage in negotiations last week. The United States is dedicated to pursue “sustained and serious dialogue” with North Korea, according to US envoy for North Korea Sung Kim.