During nuclear talks, Iran announces a new space launch.

Iran announced on Thursday that it has conducted a new space launch, causing anxiety in Washington, which believes that such actions demonstrate the need to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal.

In April 2020, Iran successfully launched its first military satellite into orbit, prompting a harsh reprimand from the US.

Western nations are concerned that satellite launch systems use technologies that are interchangeable with those used in nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.

Iran claims that its space program is solely for civilian and defense purposes, and that it is not in violation of the nuclear deal or any other international accord.

A State Department official said, “The United States remains concerned about Iran’s development of space launch vehicles, which pose a substantial proliferation issue.”

Iran’s state television showed footage of a rocket launching from a desert launchpad, but did not specify where it was launched.

“Three research cargos were sent into space by the Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite launcher,” said Ahmad Hosseini, a spokesman for the defence ministry’s space section.

“The scientific objectives set for this launch have been met,” he said, according to official television.

Iran’s space center in Semnan, 300 kilometers (190 miles) east of Tehran, was reported to be preparing for a launch earlier this month by US media.

Hosseini would not go into detail about the research, but he did say that the most recent operation was a “preliminary launch” and that more will follow.

Iran said in February that it has launched the Zoljanah, its most powerful solid-fuel rocket to date, capable of launching a 220-kilogram (480-pound) cargo into orbit.

The US expressed alarm about the launch, claiming that it could strengthen Iran’s ballistic missile technology at a time when the two countries are resuming diplomatic relations.

An Iranian satellite launch failed in mid-June, according to the Pentagon and satellite photos of the Semnan center, reports Tehran denies.

Iran’s announced fresh space launch coincides with discussions between the Islamic republic and international powers in Vienna to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

On Tuesday, British, French, and German negotiators labeled the discussions as “urgent.” “We are approaching the point where Iran’s escalation of its nuclear program will have entirely hollowed out” the agreement, they warned.

The 2015 agreement with Iran was seen as the best means to prevent the Islamic republic from developing a nuclear weapon, a goal Tehran has long rejected.

Iran received much-needed reprieve from economic sanctions, and its nuclear activities were restrained.

