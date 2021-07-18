During India’s monsoon rains, at least 34 people were killed in landslides and wall collapses.

Authorities in India’s financial hub Mumbai announced Sunday that at least 34 people were murdered after numerous residences were crushed by a fallen wall and a landslide precipitated by heavy monsoon rains.

Rainwater overwhelmed a water filtration complex, affecting supply “in most of Mumbai,” a megacity of 20 million people, according to local officials.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a falling tree collapsed a wall in the eastern suburb of Chembur early Sunday, burying neighboring residents.

After winding up search operations late Sunday, it announced that twenty-one bodies had been found from the rubble.

“I noticed a tiny girl caught in the debris in the nearby house. Firoz Khan, who was caught in the deluge in Chembur, told AFP that she was shouting “rescue me, save me.”

“Her body had become entangled in the dirt. I was able to free her in some way. Her legs had been injured. I nearly avoided collapsing.”

Manda Gautam Pradhan, another local, said she had seen “rocks and muck… flowing down the hill with the downpour.”

A landslide slammed five residences in the Vikhroli suburb in the city’s northeast early Sunday, killing ten people, according to the NDRF.

According to the Times of India, three more persons were murdered in separate flood-related situations.

Downpours have been falling in Mumbai since Saturday, disrupting local transportation.

Although the city’s civic body did not specify when the water supply will be restored, people were advised to boil the beverage before using it.

Early Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted “moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers” for the next two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sympathies on Twitter and promised that victims’ families would be compensated financially.

During India’s monsoon season, from June to September, building collapses are prevalent, with ancient and fragile structures bowing under days of nonstop rain.

A structure collapsed in a Mumbai slum last month, killing 12 people.

In Bhiwandi, near the financial capital, a three-story apartment building collapsed in September, killing 39 people.