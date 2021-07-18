During India’s monsoon rains, at least 23 people were killed in landslides and wall collapses.

Authorities in India’s financial hub Mumbai announced Sunday that at least 23 people were murdered after numerous residences were crushed by a fallen wall and a landslide precipitated by heavy monsoon rains.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a falling tree collapsed a wall in the eastern suburb of Chembur early Sunday, burying neighboring residents.

It went on to say that seventeen bodies had been found from the rubble. Rescuers were looking for more survivors and bodies on the scene.

Six people were killed in the Vikhroli suburb in the city’s northeast after a landslide smashed five homes early Sunday, according to the NDRF.

During India’s monsoon season, from June to September, building collapses are prevalent, with ancient and fragile structures bowing under days of nonstop rain.

Downpours have been falling in Mumbai, which has a population of 20 million people, since Saturday, disrupting local transportation services.

Early Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted “moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers” for the next two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sympathies on Twitter and promised that victims’ families would be compensated financially.

A structure collapsed in a Mumbai slum last month, killing 12 people.

A three-story apartment building collapsed in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, in September, killing 39 people.