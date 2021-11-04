During his visit to the United States, an Orthodox Christian leader has a stenting procedure.

The world’s Orthodox Christian leader underwent stent surgery in New York on Wednesday after becoming ill on a visit to the United States, according to the church.

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese said in a statement that Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, 81, “successfully underwent stent installation at Mount Sinai Hospital.”

According to the report, the patriarch will be released on Thursday after spending the night in a Manhattan hospital.

Stent insertion is a frequent treatment for increasing blood flow to the heart in obstructed arteries.

Bartholomew has kept his schedule and met Eric Adams, who was elected mayor of New York the night before, before his hospital visit on Wednesday.

On October 25, hours after being released from a Washington hospital, the patriarch met with President Joe Biden at the White House.

The archdiocese stated at the time that the Istanbul-based religious leader was feeling ill following his lengthy travel and had been placed under surveillance “for the sake of safety.”

The patriarch has sought help from the United States amid a resurgence of tensions in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan controversially turned Hagia Sophia, the Byzantine Empire’s greatest cathedral, from a museum to a mosque last year.

Bartholomew, who was elected in 1991, has been active on environmental issues and has developed deeper ties with both Islam and Roman Catholicism.

He was the first patriarch to attend Pope Francis’ investiture since the schism between Byzantium and Rome in 1054.

sct/dw