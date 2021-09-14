During his visit to the impoverished region of Slovakia, Pope Francis will meet with Slovak Roma.

During his visit to the impoverished Lunik IX housing estate in Kosice on Tuesday, Pope Francis will meet with members of Slovakia’s 400,000-strong Roma community.

The Argentine pontiff, who routinely appeals for aid to the world’s poorest communities, is on his first overseas trip since undergoing colon surgery in July.

So far, the pope has urged for Europe to exhibit “solidarity” as its economy recovers from the pandemic and voiced a strong condemnation of anti-Semitism throughout his tour.

Nearly 4,500 people live in Lunik IX, crammed into a space designed for half that amount.

Because of delinquent payments, many blocks are without electricity, heat, gas, or running water.

“It is wonderful that the Holy Father is willing to visit an area where no one wants to go,” said Peter Besenyei, the leader of the local Salesian community at Lunik IX and the Kosice Archdiocese’s Roma pastoral care coordinator.

“It’s tough to find professors at Lunik IX, and it’s difficult to find priests ready to work there,” Besenyei told AFP.

In the weeks leading up to the visit, city officials worked to repair a road in the area and clean it up.

Rudolf Mosorov, 66, a Lunik IX resident, described the pope’s visit as a “miracle.”

He said, “He will bring us God’s blessing.”

Over 600 shanty settlements, predominantly in the south and east of this eurozone country of 5.4 million people, house nearly 20% of Slovakia’s Roma population, who live in abysmal poverty.

Eastern Slovakia has one of Europe’s lowest per capita GDP levels.

The Roma are the largest ethnic minority in Europe, with sizable numbers throughout Central and Eastern Europe.

They have been discriminated against for ages; historians believe that the Nazis killed half a million Roma, eradicating nearly a quarter of their population.

For the pontiff, a 35-member Roma children’s choir will sing, and he is anticipated to utter a few words in Romani.

On Tuesday, Pope Francis will meet with young people at a stadium in Kosice before celebrating an open-air mass in the town of Sastin on his final day in Slovakia.