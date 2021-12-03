During his visit to Cyprus, Pope Francis will hold an open-air Mass.

On the second day of a visit to the split island that has focused primarily on the plight of migrants, Pope Francis was expected to speak to thousands of Catholics during an open-air mass in Cyprus on Friday.

The 84-year-old pontiff was set to offer 50 refugees now in Cyprus a chance for a new life in Italy as a show of solidarity to people escaping poverty and conflict, according to the president of the host country.

Many of the 7,000 Catholics expected at Nicosia’s main football stadium at 0800 GMT on Friday will be foreign workers from the Philippines and South Asia, who make up a significant fraction of the 25,000 Catholics in primarily Greek-Orthodox Cyprus.

Later, in Nicosia’s Church of the Holy Cross, near the UN-patrolled “Green Line” that divides the country, the pope will hold an ecumenical prayer session with asylum seekers from dozens of countries.

Francis is the second Catholic pontiff to visit Cyprus after Benedict XVI in 2010. Francis is on his 35th worldwide tour since becoming Pope in 2013. On Saturday morning, he will go to Greece.

Friday’s agenda begins with a visit to the Holy Archbishopric and the neighboring Apostle Varnavas Cathedral, both in the walled Old City, not far from the barbed wire, sandbags, and bullet-marked abandoned houses that mark Europe’s last divided capital’s buffer zone.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish forces invaded and controlled the island’s northern third in retaliation for a military coup sponsored by the Greek junta in power.

Only Ankara recognizes the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and tensions between the two sides remain high, with the south accusing the north of smuggling illegal migrants across the border.

Francis decried “the awful laceration” of Cyprus on Thursday, but also advocating stronger European cooperation over nationalism and “fear walls” as the continent grapples with an influx of refugees and migrants.

“All of us, brothers and sisters, must welcome and integrate one another and walk together as brothers and sisters,” he urged.

The pope said “the presence of many of our migratory brothers and sisters” had made Cyprus “a true point of contact between diverse nationalities and cultures” while speaking in a Maronite church in Nicosia.

"We need to work together to construct a future worthy of mankind, to overcome divisions, to break down walls, to dream and work towards," he added, referring to the island's experience.