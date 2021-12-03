During his visit to Cyprus, Pope Francis called for European unity in the face of the migrant crisis.

While speaking on the split Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a prominent destination for those fleeing violence and poverty, Pope Francis called for unity as Europe grapples with an influx of refugees and migrants.

“We all need to embrace and integrate one another and walk together as brothers and sisters,” the pontiff, 84, said at the outset of a five-day trip to Greece that begins Saturday.

According to Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, the pope was planning to send 50 migrants already in Cyprus to Italy, however the Vatican has yet to acknowledge the plan.

Francis is the second Catholic pontiff to visit Cyprus after Benedict XVI in 2010. Francis is on his 35th worldwide tour since becoming Pope in 2013.

The pope said “the presence of many of our migratory brothers and sisters” had made Cyprus “a true point of contact between diverse nationalities and cultures” while speaking in a Maronite church in Nicosia.

“We need to work together to construct a future worthy of mankind, to overcome differences, to break down walls, to dream and struggle for unification,” he added, referring to the island’s experience.

Later, in a meeting with Anastasiades, he warned against nationalist “fear barriers” in Europe, emphasizing that Europe “needs healing and solidarity.”

Cyprus, a one-million-strong country, is home to roughly 25,000 Catholics, including Maronites from Syria and Lebanon, as well as foreign laborers from the Philippines, South Asia, and Africa.

“We’re such a small minority, so it’s fantastic to feel like you’re part of a larger family, the Catholic family,” Eliana Maltezou, 38, said as she waved a Cypriot flag while carrying her one-year-old son.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish forces invaded and controlled the northern third of the island in retaliation for a coup orchestrated by the Greek junta in power at the time.

Only Ankara recognizes the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and tensions between the two sides continue to simmer.

Approximately 200,000 individuals were displaced as a result of the partition, including many Maronites from the north.

Monica Despoti, 55, from the northern Maronite village of Asomatos, said the pope’s visit means “we’re very, very delighted and we also have a hope that with his help we might return to our motherland.”

The majority-Greek-speaking south accuses the north of smuggling migrants through the UN-monitored Green Line, and claims to be the destination of the most first-time asylum applicants.