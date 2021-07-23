During final practice in Tokyo, an Olympic swimmer appears to walk on water.

When it comes to swimming, there’s excellent and then there’s Olympic good. During one of the final training sessions for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Katinka Hosszu looked like she was “walking on water.”

Prior to the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, a photographer filmed the Hungarian jumping into the pool, and it appears that Hungary’s “Iron Lady” is walking on water at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

It was so spectacular that the five-time Olympian shared it on Instagram and Facebook, where it received thousands of likes and comments.

“Recently, I’ve been walking on water…new hobby,” Hosszu remarked on both platforms.

