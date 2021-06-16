During Euro 2020, a parachuting protester did not intend to crash into the Allianz Arena: Greenpeace

Greenpeace apologized after a protester parachuted into Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, injuring two people before a European Championship soccer match. The environmental group said the guy did not mean to crash into the stadium.

According to the Associated Press, the protester was flying over the match between Germany and France with a motor-powered paraglider when he accidently crashed into camera wires on the stadium roof and lost control of the apparatus. The pilot then crashed on the pitch, with debris from the crash raining down on the ground and grandstand, coming dangerously close to hitting France coach Didier Deschamps.

Greenpeace spokesman Benjamin Stephan apologized for the incident on Wednesday, claiming the protester would not have entered the stadium if the paramotor hand throttle had not malfunctioned.

“The pilot wanted to fly over the stadium while maintaining the necessary safety distance and only let a balloon float into the stadium with a message to Volkswagen, a major sponsor, demanding that they get out of producing climate-damaging diesel and gasoline engines as soon as possible,” Stephan explained.

The incident is being investigated by Munich police.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After striking the steel cables connecting to the stadium’s top, Stephan said the pilot had no choice but to make an emergency landing on the field.

“We are striving to clarify this and are working with everyone,” Stephan said. “Of course, we take responsibility and would like to express again that we are very sorry and apologize to the two persons who were harmed.”

Munich police said they were looking into a number of possible criminal code and aviation act offences.

“During the landing approach, the pilot hurt two men. The injured were treated by emergency services and transported to hospitals for further treatment, according to Munich police.

The pilot, a 38-year-old man with an address in the southwestern German state of Baden Württemberg, was uninjured, according to the police.

The police stated, “There is no understanding whatsoever for such irresponsible activities in which a significant risk to human life is allowed.”

The phrase “KICK OUT OIL!” and “Greenpeace” were scrawled on the protester’s parachute.

The parachutist successfully landed on the field. This is a condensed version of the information.