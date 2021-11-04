During Diwali celebrations, the Indian capital is engulfed in toxic smog.

On Thursday, India’s capital was engulfed in a thick, deadly haze as millions of people gathered with family and friends to celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali.

New Delhi is one of the world’s most polluted cities, with a dangerous mix of manufacturing pollution, automobile exhaust, and smoke from agricultural fires collecting in the skies above its 20 million residents each winter.

People across the huge metropolis awoke to find themselves engulfed in a grey-yellow blanket of haze, with experts warning that things could get worse in the coming days.

According to assessments from metropolitan monitoring stations administered by federal air quality agency SAFAR, PM2.5 levels — the smallest and most dangerous particles contaminating the air — reached at an average of 389 on Thursday.

The result is more than 15 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended safe levels.

Residents should avoid outdoor activities and wear masks when outside, according to SAFAR.

The EPA also cautioned that illicit fireworks, which are commonly used to celebrate Diwali, could exacerbate pollution levels on Friday.

To avert an increase in air pollution, Delhi and many of its neighboring cities have banned or severely restricted their usage.

Police seized four tons of firecrackers from across the city in the days leading up to the celebration, and arrested scores of people selling them illegally.

At the start of winter, when temperatures drop and air moisture levels rise, the capital experiences its yearly pollution catastrophe.

Pollutants emitted by automobiles and industries are typically trapped by low wind pressure over the city.

Agricultural fires set by farmers in neighboring states to clear their farms of crop residue before the new planting season exacerbate the problem.

The practice was outlawed in 2015, yet it continues unabated, and pollution levels are expected to rise even higher in the coming days as the yearly peak of burning approaches.

“The share of pollution from stubble burning has climbed from 8% to 25% today, and it will be 40% on Friday,” SAFAR’s programme director Gufran Beig told AFP.

According to a research published in 2020 by the Swiss organization IQAir, India has 22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities, with Delhi being the most polluted city on the planet.

In the same year, the Lancet reported that air pollution caused 1.67 million deaths in India in 2019, with about 17,500 deaths in the capital.