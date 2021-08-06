During COVID lockdowns, ‘confused’ penguins miss seeing zoo visitors.

Thailand is currently dealing with the largest coronavirus outbreak in its history. To combat the virus’ spread, the country has imposed severe lockdown measures, forcing numerous establishments, including zoos, to close.

However, individuals aren’t the only ones who will be affected by the new regulations: Thai zookeepers told Reuters on Thursday that their penguins miss human visitors.

Tossapol Kosol, a penguin specialist at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, stated, “I noticed that they were a little bewildered since when they walk out, there’s typically a lot of people waiting for them.” “Now, when they come out and there aren’t any people around, they’ll glance about as though they’re wondering where everyone has gone.”

Penguins are known to be one of the most social birds on the planet. They are colonial, which means they swim and feed in bunches and even lay their eggs in large colonies known as “rookeries.” Hundreds of thousands of penguins can be found in some rookeries, according to SeaWorld.

Penguins are found in 17-19 different species, the most of which are found in the southern hemisphere. However, according to National Geographic, nearly two-thirds of penguins are designated as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List due to climate change, habitat degradation, and commercial fishing.

All penguins are legally protected under the Endangered Species Act. Many penguins have also been transported to zoos and aquariums across the country as part of conservation management, where they are fed and cared for by experts.

Of course, while captive animals like their keepers, they also enjoy meeting visitors to the zoo.

Many zoos reported that their animals were lonely without visitors last year. “It’s fair to argue that animals miss people as much as people miss animals,” Dan Ashe, president of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, told The New Yorker. They benefit from the range of odors that pass through the zoo on a daily basis. Without us, their day is less fascinating and varied.”

Penguin experts at Khao Kheow Open Zoo mirrored Ashe’s comments, explaining that amid this latest wave of lockdowns, they’ve had to pay additional attention to their penguins.

Due to the absence of stimulation normally provided by, Kosol and his colleagues have had to come up with innovative techniques to exercise the penguins, according to Reuters. This is a condensed version of the information.