During an unusual Kremlin visit in 2011, Joe Biden told Putin he didn’t have a “soul.”

Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin ten years ago, and the then-vice president said he looked him in the eyes and told him, “I don’t think you have a soul.”

Biden is scheduled to meet with Putin on Wednesday to discuss a “whole range of important issues as we attempt to restore predictability and stability” to U.S.-Russia ties, according to the White House. However, in 2011, the two had an odd close meeting that included strong eye contact, a long handshake, and an apparent sense of mutual understanding. In a 2014 interview with the New Yorker, Biden discussed how personality plays a role in discussions with foreign leaders.

When asked about the contentious conversation with Biden by NBC News this week, Putin replied he couldn’t recollect it.

According to Biden, who spoke to The New Yorker, “I was accompanied by an interpreter, and as he showed me around his office, I commented, ‘It’s incredible what capitalism can do, isn’t it?’ ‘Wonderful office!’ He also laughed. I was this close to him as I turned.” Biden’s hand was a couple inches away from his nose. “I’m staring into your eyes, Mr. Prime Minister, and I don’t think you have a soul,” I remarked.

“Absolutely, positively,” Biden said when asked if that was a “movie line.” And he returned my gaze, grinned, and said, ‘We understand one another.’ This is who this guy is!”

Speaking to NBC News, the Russian president remained coy about the exchange.

“President Biden says one time when you met you were inches away from each other, close to each other. And he said to you, ‘I’m looking into your eyes, and I can’t see each a soul,’” NBC News international correspondent Keir Simmons told Putin, in the Russian leader’s first U.S. broadcast interview in three years. “And you said, ‘We understand each other.’ Do you remember that exchange?”

“I don’t remember this particular part of our conversation, to be honest with you, but he probably has a good memory,” Putin replied with a smirk.

