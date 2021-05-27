During an epic kitten rescue operation, the town’s power was turned off.

This cat’s Hogwarts-inspired name was well-chosen, considering she has no fear of heights. After Gryffyndor found herself atop a live electricity pole, a town in the United Kingdom had to turn off its power so that the cat could be safely removed.

Residents in Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire, were without electricity on Saturday because to Gryffyndor’s outdoor adventure, according to a BBC report. She is thought to have been stuck for eight to ten hours on top of the 32-foot utility pole.

Verity Edwards-Flaherty, Gryffyndor’s mother, told the BBC that she noticed something was wrong with her beloved family cat when her food bowl went undisturbed that day. Her son Connor informed his family at 8:30 p.m. that the cat had become caught on top of a nearby power pole.

When Edwards-Flaherty realized the pole was too tall for her ladder, she summoned Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue, who had to deal with the exposed high-voltage cables.

In a statement to the UK’s Metro newspaper, she stated, “The firefighters all have metal ladders, which might have carried electricity and presented a significant risk to them as well.”

“As a result, we had to wait and, unfortunately, switch off half of Stow’s electricity in order to get her down safely. “However, they all appeared to realize the importance of doing it, so we were grateful for them as well,” Edwards-Flaherty added.

During the cat rescue, Western Power Distribution reported that roughly 100 nearby residences experienced a late-night power loss.

A company spokeswoman told Washington Newsday, “Our engineers were called out…after a report that a kitty got stuck at the top of a pole.” “Roughly 12:15 a.m., we [shut]off electricity to around 100 residences in the Stow-on-the-Wold region for around 15 minutes to allow the kitty to be safely rescued.”

A firefighter was able to quickly grasp the cat and securely return her to the ground after the power was shut off. The fire rescue crew departed the area just after midnight, according to a representative for the rescue squad.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

Later, Edwards-Flaherty. This is a condensed version of the information.