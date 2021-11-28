During a visit to the Baltic, the EU and NATO pledged to take action against hybrid threats.

On trips to Lithuania and Latvia on Sunday, EU and NATO leaders pledged to combat “hybrid threats,” which were overshadowed by the Belarus immigration crisis and Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also reiterated his plea for Russia to “de-escalate” its military buildup along Ukraine’s border, warning of “consequences” if force is employed.

The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a NATO foreign ministers conference in Latvia this week, which will include US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Both Stoltenberg and von der Leyen accused Belarus of engineering the migrant problem on its border as a “hybrid” danger to the European Union, an allegation disputed by the regime.

A hybrid threat is a type of security threat that combines traditional military techniques with non-military methods like misinformation.

“It is critical that the European Union and NATO work together to respond to such situations,” von der Leyen said at a joint press conference in Vilnius with Stoltenberg and Lithuanian politicians.

“We discussed how we could scale up our collaborative efforts between NATO and the EU,” Stoltenberg said.

Von der Leyen also stated that the EU had decided to quadruple its spending for border control in Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland to 200 million euros ($226 million) for the years 2021 and 2022.

She stated that the funds would be used to purchase patrol vehicles and electronic surveillance equipment, including drones.

Thousands of migrants, largely from the Middle East, have entered or attempted to cross the Belarus border into the EU and NATO’s eastern members, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, in recent months.

“If the security situation grows further worse, we do not exclude out negotiations under NATO’s Article 4,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda stated, referring to the situation on the Belarus border.

Any member of NATO can call a meeting of the alliance to confer when it feels its security is threatened, according to a clause in the union’s founding treaty.

Poland has also indicated that it may use this piece.

The NATO foreign ministers’ conference, which begins on Tuesday in Latvia, is expected to address Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.

The “extraordinary” build-up of tanks, artillery, drones, and thousands of combat-ready men, according to Stoltenberg, is “extremely worrying for several reasons,” including the fact that it is “unprovoked and unexplained.”

“The message to Russia is to de-escalate, reduce tensions, and be transparent,” he said, adding that “if they choose to use force, there will, of course, be consequences.”

