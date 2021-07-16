During a TV interview, a Cuban YouTuber appears to be detained by police.

A Cuban social media figure who was speaking on a news program about the country’s unrest unexpectedly ended her live appearance, claiming that she was being detained by security officials.

Dina Stars, who has a large following on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter, was on Spain’s Channel Four’s show Todo Es Mentira (Everything is a Lie) when the dramatic intervention occurred.

Before departing, she stated, “I hold the government responsible for everything that may happen to me.” “I’m sorry, but I have to leave. They told me to come along.”

Thousands of people took to the streets to protest food and medical shortages, price hikes, and the government’s handling of COVID-19, as she described the protests against Miguel Daz-government. Canel’s

On Sunday, celebrities took part in protests and broadcast video online criticizing the country’s government.

BREAKING

Independent journalist @DinaStars_ was detained by Cuban state security personnel while being interviewed live on television by Spain’s @martaflich. She’s been covering the demonstrations. #PatriaYVida #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/2EgToHXDdq

July 13, 2021 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo)

Although her present whereabouts are unknown, a video footage published on Twitter appears to show her getting into a police car after the interview with two cops. She was held, according to Spanish news agencies El Pais and La Vanguardia, as well as NPR in the United States.

She wrote on Tuesday morning, “I was approached by representatives from the Interior Ministry (Minint) who called me to’meet us.'”

“I replied no, and they indicated they were going to issue a legal citation,” she wrote in capital letters, “and as soon as the citation reaches me, I will attend with my head held high, because I have nothing to hide.”

“I’m going to be in the capitol at 2 p.m. and I’m not calling for a demonstration,” she wrote late Tuesday morning in another post. Violence will not be tolerated. Using the rebellion movement’s hashtag, #SOSCuba.

Stars’ Twitter and Instagram accounts haven’t been updated since her appearance on Spanish television, so this website reached out to her. Her situation was shared on the Desaparecidos (disappeared) #SOS Cuba Facebook page.

Since the upheaval. This is a condensed version of the information.