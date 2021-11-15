During a storm off the coast of Italy, the Coast Guard rescues around 550 migrants.

The Italian Coast Guard rescued around 550 migrants from the rough water along Italy’s southern coast, the majority of them were young men and boys from Egypt.

When the coast guard noticed the migrants, they were being hauled through stormy seas in packed boats. On Saturday night, the first rescue mission was launched. According to the Associated Press, authorities were able to rescue 303 migrants from an overcrowded boat early Sunday and safely bring them to the port of Roccella Jonica in the Calabria area.

A second rescue operation was carried out later that day after an Italian customs official was detained.