During a recon mission in China, the US Air Force was accused of trolling the Chinese military.

On Tuesday, while conducting successive surveillance operations off the coast of northeastern China, researchers in Beijing accused the US Air Force of taunting the Chinese military using a disrespectful call sign.

According to the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), an American RC-135S Cobra Ball flew within 26 nautical miles of China’s coastline during overflight exercises.

The US Air Force plane took off from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, and conducted close-in surveillance in the Yellow Sea near the coast of Qingdao, Shandong, according to flight trackers. The open source nature of the online trackers makes pinpointing the aircraft’s distance from the Chinese coast challenging.

SCSPI tweeted an image of the RC-135S’s flight path near China on September 6, a day after 19 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft violated Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, and said the aircraft had taken the call sign “JUNKY81,” which the think tank regarded as an insult.

On official PLA flags, the Chinese characters for “8” and “1” correspond to August 1, 1927, the date of the Nanchang Uprising, which is today celebrated as the anniversary of China’s armed forces.

“Perhaps today’s callsign ‘JUNKY81,’ which is undoubtedly naming PLA names, is more aggressive than its close-in surveillance,” SCSPI said of the US Air Force operations off northeastern China.

In recent years, the research institute, which studies US and ally military activity in adjacent skies and oceans, has documented an increase in American freedom of navigation and overflight missions.

The research group said in a report released in March that the US military had “exerted maximum pressure” in the South China Sea in 2020, deploying warships and airplanes to the region and transiting the Taiwan Strait often.

SCSPI stated it identified at least five US surveillance aircraft and drones operating in the Bashi Channel after the US Navy’s Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group entered the South China Sea on September 6.

The strategically vital strait south of Taiwan and north of the Philippines is one of the few international waterways through which PLA Navy warships may enter the Western Pacific, making it a possible chokepoint in the event of a war.

Analysts say the canal provides access from the Pacific to the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. This is a condensed version of the information.