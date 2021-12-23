During a military drill in the Pacific Ocean, a Chinese aircraft carrier displays its ‘combat capability.’

China’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, has performed a military exercise in the Pacific Ocean east of Okinawa. The exercises, which included fighter jets and helicopter operations, analysts said showed the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) greater combat capacity.

Aside from the Liaoning, a Type 055 destroyer, a Type 052D destroyer, two Type 054A frigates, and a Type 901 supply ship participated in the drill, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

According to the South China Morning Post, the ships cruised in waters roughly 300 kilometers (186 miles) east of Kitadaitojima on Okinawa on Sunday.

Not only the Liaoning, but China’s second aircraft carrier, the Shandong, is also conducting an exercise in the South China Sea’s disputed waters. According to the Chinese military propaganda, Shandong has left its homeport of Sanya for “combat-oriented exercises.”

Last Monday, the Liaoning set sail for a high-seas training exercise in the Pacific Ocean. Last Wednesday, the carrier group was detected around 350 kilometers west of the Danjo Islands, then crossed the Miyako Strait the next day to reach the Pacific. On the same day, the Type 052D guided-missile destroyer Xiamen was detected going through the Miyako Strait by the Japanese navy.

On board the Liaoning, Japanese Defense Ministry photos show J-15 fighter jets and Z-9 and Z-18 helicopters.

As a result, Japan dispatched its Izumo destroyer and fighter jets to keep an eye on the Chinese navy.

According to military analysts, China is attempting to co-ordinate the two strike groups in order to “enhance the Chinese navy’s capabilities to strike inland targets and enable multi-platform coordinated attacks.”

The newest simulation, according to South China Morning Post commentator and former Chinese military instructor Song Zhongping, demonstrated the Liaoning’s combat effectiveness with additional types of aircraft on board.

“There is also a diverse spectrum of aircraft, including fighter jets and early-warning aircraft like the Z-18, implying the development of a complete formation fighting system,” he added. “It has quite robust defensive capabilities for autonomous operations on the high seas and in the air,” says the report “Added he.

Collin Koh, a research fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, agrees that the practice was unnecessary “laying the groundwork for the future “The Liaoning is capable of transporting up to 24 J-15 fighter jets as well as a variety of helicopters. After all, it’s primarily for training and laying the groundwork for future designs “According to The South China Morning Post, he said.