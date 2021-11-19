During a health check-up, Biden will briefly hand over power to the Vice President.

The White House announced that President Joe Biden will hand over control to Vice President Kamala Harris while he is under anesthesia for a colonoscopy as part of a routine health check on Friday.

On the eve of his 79th birthday, Biden went to the Walter Reed Medical Center just outside of Washington, where he is the oldest person to hold the presidency in US history.

The appointment was billed by the White House as Biden’s “regular annual physical.” Since entering office in January, it was his first.

Biden will be anesthetized during a colonoscopy procedure, and the vice president will seize authority, including command of the US military forces and nuclear arsenal, as has been the case in the past.

“For the time that President Biden is under anesthesia, he will delegate power to Vice President Biden. During this period, the vice president will work from her West Wing office “Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, stated.

Harris, 57, is the first woman to assume the position of vice president, and she ran for the Democratic Party nomination in 2020 but was defeated before being chosen as Biden’s running mate.

When President George W. Bush underwent the same treatment in 2002 and 2007, Psaki stated that a similar temporary transfer of authority was taken out “following the process set out in the Constitution.”

“Later this afternoon,” Psaki said, a written “summary” of the findings from the president’s checkup would be issued.

Any information on Biden’s health will undoubtedly be heavily scrutinized, given rumors over whether he will pursue a second term in 2024 as stated. Before his election a year ago, Biden promised to be “completely honest” with voters about his health.

Biden’s physician described him as “a healthy, vibrant, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully fulfill the duties of the presidency” in a letter issued by his election campaign in December 2019.

According to the letter, Biden does not smoke or drink, and previous to his election, he worked out at least five days per week.

He was immunized against Covid-19 from a young age and had a booster dose in September.

The physical examination comes at a critical juncture in Biden’s presidency, with the House of Representatives approving his massive “Build Back Better” social spending package. Biden signed another bill into law earlier this week to fund the largest national infrastructure overhaul in more than half a century.

