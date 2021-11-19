During a health check, Biden briefly transfers power to Kamala Harris.

While being sedated for a colonoscopy as part of a routine health check, President Joe Biden handed over power to Vice President Kamala Harris for a historic one hour and 25 minutes on Friday.

Harris became the first woman to have presidential power in the United States, although for a short time. She is already the first female vice president of the United States.

Official letters to Congress declaring the temporary transfer of power were sent at 10:10 a.m., according to the White House press office (1510 GMT).

The White House issued a statement saying, “The president resumed his duties at 11:35 a.m. (1635 GMT).”

Biden had spoken with Harris and his chief of staff, according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and was “in excellent spirits.” He stayed at Walter Reed Hospital’s presidential facility to finish “the rest of his normal physical.” On the eve of his 79th birthday, Biden, the oldest person to hold the presidency in US history, went in for a medical check-up.

The appointment was billed as a “regular annual physical” by the White House. It was Biden’s first speech since assuming the presidency in January.

Despite the administration’s assurances that the hospital visit was routine, Biden’s motorcade departure from the White House early Friday was disclosed at the last minute.

His official schedule, released the night before, simply featured the traditional “pardoning” of a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving and departure for a weekend in Delaware.

Because Biden was anesthetized during the colonoscopy, he was required by the constitution to relinquish authority, putting Harris, 57, in charge of the US military forces and nuclear arsenal for the time being.

Before being chosen as Biden’s running mate, Harris ran for the Democratic Party candidacy in 2020 but lost. She continued to “work from her office in the West Wing” while temporarily holding the presidency, according to Psaki.

When President George W. Bush underwent the same treatment in 2002 and 2007, Psaki stated that a similar temporary transfer of authority was taken out “following the process set out in the Constitution.”

“Later this afternoon,” Psaki said, a written “summary” of the findings from the president’s checkup would be issued.

Any information on Biden’s health will undoubtedly be heavily scrutinized, given rumors over whether he will pursue a second term in 2024 as stated.

Before his election a year ago, Biden promised to be “completely honest” with voters about his health.

