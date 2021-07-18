During a flood visit, a leading German Chancellor candidate apologizes for his “inappropriate” laughter.

After a photo surfaced Saturday showing him laughing during a visit to address devastating floods that have killed at least 180 people in Western Europe, the top candidate to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel apologized for his “inappropriate” behavior.

Armin Laschet, the new leader of Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and governor of one of the worst-affected flood regions, was pictured with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Saturday in Erfstadt.

While Steinmeier spoke to reporters about the flooding, images showed Laschet laughing and turning to someone else.

Other German lawmakers, like Lars Klingbeil, the general secretary of the center-left Social Democrats, condemned the photographs, calling the act “indecent and horrible.”

According to the Associated Press, Klingbeil noted in an interview with German media that “people’s character reveals in times of stress.”

Later that evening, Laschet apologized for the images on Twitter, stating that the impression they gave was unacceptable.

“I appreciate the Federal President’s visit. We are concerned about the fate of people affected, and we have heard about it in numerous talks. I regret the impression that was produced as a result of a dialogue all the more. He wrote, “That was unacceptable, and I apologize.”

July 17, 2021 — Armin Laschet (@ArminLaschet)

Over a hundred people have died and thousands more have gone missing as a result of record-breaking rains and flash flooding in Erfstadt and other parts of Western Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Austria.

Officials in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, where Laschet is governor, announced Sunday that at least 46 people have died so far, including four firefighters. The floods has also wreaked havoc in the western German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, with at least 110 people killed, according to the Associated Press.

In Belgium, more than 20 individuals have died.

Flash floods carried away cars and destroyed homes. This is a condensed version of the information.