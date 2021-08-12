During a family walk in a popular park, a coyote bites a 5-year-old boy.

At around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday, the kid was walking with his family at Prospect Point in Stanley Park when a coyote “lunged and bit him on the leg,” according to the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service.

According to the agency, the boy’s parents chased the coyote away and took him to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The agency stated that it was looking into the attack. The public was also advised to stay away from Stanley Park because of the “high danger of seeing an angry coyote.”

The attack is the latest in a string of coyote attacks in Stanley Park, and it’s the second to involve a youngster.

On July 13, a 2-year-old toddler was hurt in a coyote attack near the Vancouver Aquarium. Four coyotes were eventually euthanized by conservation officials, one of them was captured near the girl’s attack.

On July 21, a woman was bitten on the leg by a coyote while jogging along the seawall. A man was bitten by a coyote near the Stanley Park Pitch and Putt the following evening.

On July 31, a woman suffered injuries to her back and shoulders after a coyote attacked her in the park from behind.

In a statement uploaded on Facebook on Wednesday, the agency added, “We realize and understand the public’s concern over these instances.”

“In Stanley Park, we’re also concerned about coyote activity. Nobody likes to watch someone, especially a child, be hurt by a coyote, so we’re glad he’s okay.”

The service stated that it would continue to collaborate with wildlife scientists, park rangers, and local organizations “to investigate all ways to address and eliminate coyote conflicts.”

All walkways and trails around Prospect Point are closed, according to the Vancouver Park Board, as conservation authorities investigate Tuesday’s incident.

If individuals come across a hostile coyote, they should stand their ground and grow as big as possible while making noise. All interactions should be reported to the R.A.P.P. line at 1-877-952-7277 as soon as possible.

